Obituary and funeral service: Gary Howard, 74, of Monroe

Gary Howard, age 74 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Youth Cemetery in Loganville. Rev. Andy Harrington and Pastor Tommy Fountain will officiate.

Gary retired from Atlanta Attachments after 22 years of service. He was a member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Youth. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.G. & Mamie (Sidwell) Howard; brother, Wayne Howard; son-in-law, Joe Gordon. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Joyce Howard; children, Eric Howard of Monroe, Justin Howard (Christina) of Walnut Grove, Michelle Whitley (Scott) of Monroe; grandchildren, Whitney Shelton, Morgan Howard, Reese Howard, Christopher Gordon, Alaina Gordon and Andrew Howard.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gary L. Howard please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.