Obituary and funeral service: Georgia ‘William’ Briscoe, 84, of Loganville

George “William” Briscoe, age 84 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Ozora Baptist Church with the remains placed in state beginning at 12:30 PM. Rev. Billy Holloway and Rev. David Moon will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Loganville.

William started school in Jersey and finished in Youth. He lived on Briscoe Road, which was named after him. William was a member of Ozora Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a Member and Past Master of Fergus Lodge #135 F & AM. William retired from Coca Cola Lithonia after 25 years of service.

William was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Janice (Mitchell) Briscoe; parents, Bill and Margaret Briscoe. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Kelly Briscoe of Loganville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phillip and Harriette Briscoe, Ronny and Marsha Briscoe, Barry and Pattie Briscoe, all of Monroe; grandchildren, Braley and Paul Mitchell of Newborn, Jacob and Caitlin Briscoe of Good Hope, Elijah and Courtney Briscoe of Monroe; great grandchildren, Georgia Mitchell, Griffyn Mitchell, Janie Briscoe, and Byrdie Briscoe; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

