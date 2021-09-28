Obituary and funeral service: Grady L. Bowen, 96, of Monroe

Grady L. Bowen, age 96, of Monroe, passed away on September 25, 2021. He was born in Loganville, GA on January 29, 1925 to the late Ethel Johnson Bowen and the late Elias Bowen. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Lavern Durden Bowen.

He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Sandra Stone of Monroe, Judy and Johnie Robinson of Monroe; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Hardy and Rev. Lynn Head officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Christian Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.