Obituary and funeral service: Harriette Yancey Reese, 86, of Loganvile

Harriette Yancey Reese, age 86, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away quietly at home with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, Rev. J. B. Reese, Jr.; daughter & son-in-law, Mary Lynn Couch and husband Mike of Dillard, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Wayne Reese and wife Nancy of Loganville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Cindy Sapp and husband Clint of Monroe, GA; 5 grandchildren, Mr. & Mrs. Walker Sapp (Jamie) of Loganville, GA, Mr. & Mrs. Clayton Sapp (Kayla) of Madison, GA, Mr. & Mrs. Josh Moody (Laura Beth) of Gray, GA, Ben Reese of Loganville, GA and Mr. & Mrs. Brett Reese (Kristy) of Loganville, GA; 6 great grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Ronny Yancey (Becky) of GA; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Harriette was born on July 30, 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia to Robert Cephas Yancey and Edythe Bohler Yancey and lived in Hapeville, Georgia until 1948 when her family moved to Grayson, Georgia. She was a 1954 graduate of Grayson High School and married J.B. Reese, Jr. on September 30, 1954 after he returned from the service. She wrote to J.B. every day for 17 months while he was in the service. Harriette served faithfully as a Pastor’s Wife for 53 years. She was Godly woman who always was doing for others. She was a wonderful piano player and singer over the years while being called to serve her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family and others. Cakes and pies were delivered to many a home during her lifetime. A stranger she never met and always would give a helping hand to anyone. She will be deeply missed by her adoring family and the many friends she made over the years in her ministry of kindness and compassion. Well done, good and faithful servant.



The Service to Honor the Life of Harriette Yancey Reese will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Dr. David Poe and Pastor Don Witzel officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from Noon until the hour of the service at the funeral home. A Private Interment service will be held at Oakland Cemetery. Regarding floral tributes, flowers are accepted. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

