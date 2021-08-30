Obituary and funeral service: Hazel Bryan, 92, of Monroe

Hazel Bryan, age 92, of Monroe, passed away on August 27, 2021. She was born in Monroe, GA on October 11, 1928, to the late Alma Tuggles Snipes and the late Jutson Snipes. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Robert Bryan.

She is survived by her four children. Robbie(Joy) Bryan of Snellville, Judy (Phil) Rowe of Monroe, Cindy (Mike ) Patat of Monroe, Patti (Lori) Bryan of Camas, Washington; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with Rev. Greg Butler officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

