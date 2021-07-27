Obituary and funeral service: Hazel Lemonds Gower, 94, of Loganville

Hazel Lemonds Gower, age 94 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Owen Skinner officiating. Interment will follow at Decatur Cemetery.

Mrs. Gower was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Smith N. Gower; son, Richard Gower; parents, Homer Grady and Estella Grace (Everett) Lemonds; brother, Grady Lemonds; sister, Sybil Christie; and sister-in-law, Imogene Gower.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Sha Gower of Clinton, SC and David and Kathy Gower of Rockmart, GA; daughter-in-law, Denise Gower of Snellville, GA; sisters, Sara Adcock of Social Circle, GA and Grace Hughes of Athens, GA; brother, Allen Lemonds of Social Circle, GA; grandchildren and spouses, Scott and Nicole Gower of Orlando, FL, Matt and Laura Gower of Spartanburg, SC, Amy Gower of Orlando, FL, Steven Gower of Snellville, GA, Kevin Gower of Snellville, GA, Victoria Gower of Rockmart, GA, and Sarah and Nicholas Cooner of Adairsville, GA; great grandchildren, Andrew Gower, Jacob Gower, Katelyn Gower, and Courtney Gower, all of Orlando, FL, Ryan Gower, Evan Gower, and Reagan Gower, all of Spartanburg, SC, Luka Vasquez of Rockmart, GA, and Bella Cooner of Adairsville, GA; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main Street, Loganville, GA 30052. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.