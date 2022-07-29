Obituary and funeral service: Helen Davis, 74, of Loganville

Helen Davis, age 74 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. An Inurnment will be held at 9:30 AM on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Eastview Cemetery in Monroe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Davis in 2020 and her parents, William A. and Minnie (Ivester) Johnson. Helen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Melinda Davis of Loganville; stepson, Wesley Davis of Monroe; grandchildren, Steven Davis of Monroe, Ashley Davis and Austin Davis both of Loganville; brother, David Johnson of Carnesville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.