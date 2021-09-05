Obituary and funeral service: Henry ‘David’ Potts, 76, of Monroe

Henry (David) Potts, age 76, passed away on September 1, 2021. He was born on February 19, 1945 in Atlanta, GA to the late John D. Potts and the late Lucille George Potts.

David grew up in Metro Atlanta and graduated from Rockdale County High School. He married his sweetheart, Yvonne, in June of 1968 and was drafted into Vietnam just 4 months later where he served in the Army until 1970. He was wounded twice before being honorably discharged and awarded two purple hearts. David worked for the Coca Cola Company for 20 years before becoming an over the road commercial truck driver until he retired in 2000.

David was a strong man of faith, and in 1976 he helped establish The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Monroe, GA. In 1981, he was ordained as a minister and served in ministry for many years. David was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids as well as spending time outdoors and reading his Bible. Although he was a man of few words, he had a unique sense of humor and could make anyone laugh with his silly expressions. He has finished his race and gained his heavenly reward, but he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was proceeded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Glenda Potts. Surviving members of the family are wife, Yvonne Fuller Potts; daughter, Deana Potts; son, Tracy Potts; grandchildren, Brittany and Nathan Powell, Katelyn Potts, Noah Young, Dallas Potts, and Mason Potts; sisters and brother-in-law Ann Wilkerson, Jane and Edward Coley; brothers and sister-in-law, James Potts, Grady and Brenda Potts.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Meadows Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow in the Chapel at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.