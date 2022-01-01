Obituary and funeral service: Henry Lamar Blocker, 90, of Social Circle

Henry Lamar Blocker, age 90, of Social Circle, passed away on December 27, 2021. He was born on March 5, 1931 to the late Mary Irene Blocker, and the late Henry William Blocker. He was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Merle Clark Blocker.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy C. Blocker of Social Circle; son and daughter-in-law, John Lamar and Karen Blocker of Monroe; grandson, Daniel Lamar Blocker; and sister, Elizabeth Morris.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.