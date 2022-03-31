Obituary and funeral service: Hunter Lamar Harrison, 18, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Hunter Harrison

Hunter Lamar Harrison, age 18, of Monroe, passed away on March 27, 2022. He was born on February 9, 2004.

He is survived by his mother and father, Tina Yancey Harrison and Stewart Harrison of Monroe; sister, Cheyanne Harrison of Monroe; and brother, Michael Harrison of Monroe.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Burt and Rev. Steve Yancey. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.