Obituary and funeral service: Inez Rutledge Smith, 91, of Loganville

Inez Rutledge Smith, age 91 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Chuck Baggett officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30078.

Inez was preceded in death by her husband, James Smith; sons, Larry Smith and Greg Smith; parents, Loyd and Annie (Williams) Rutledge; sister, Mary Mitchell; and brothers, Jack Rutledge and Bill Rutledge. She is survived by her daughters-in-law, Mandy M. Smith of Loganville, GA and Shannon Smith of Augusta, GA; brothers, L.C. Rutledge of Forsyth, GA and Wayne Rutledge of Monroe, GA; sisters, Louise Swann of Covington, GA and Theresa Williamson of Conyers, GA; grandchildren, Wendy and Rick Black, Ben and Kara Smith, Colton Smith, and Taylor Peebles; great grandchildren, Jordan, Jamie, Jasmine, Jesse, and Layla; lifetime friend, Jo Edmondson; several nieces & nephews and numerous other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

