Obituary and funeral service: Irma ‘Polly’ Nell Griner, 88, of Loganville

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Irma ‘Polly’ Nell Griner

Irma (Polly) Nell Griner, 88 years of age, of Loganville passed away on August 26, 2022. Mrs. Griner was born on March 14, 1934 in Nashville, GA to the late Julia Jones Odum and the late Ed Odum. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Thomas Lee Griner.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Greg Tinsley, Judy and Ray Knight, Mariah Walker; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Judy Griner, Terry and Diann Griner; brothers and sister-in-law, Sonny and Betty Faye Odom, Wesley Odum; 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Jersey Holiness Church with the Rev. Lynn Head, Rev. Freddie Stone, Rev. Nathan Tinsley, Rev. Jared Tinsley, and Rev. Larry Griner, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow to Jersey Holiness Church Cemetery where the committal will be officiated by Rev. Rick Simpson and Rev. Vic Ruis.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.