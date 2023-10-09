Obituary and funeral service: Jackeral ‘Jackie’ Avern Mobley Kirkland, 82, of Loganville

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Jackie Kirkland.

Jackeral “Jackie” Avern Mobley Kirkland, age 82 of Loganville, passed away on October 5, 2023. She was born in Watkinsville on June 12, 1941 to the late Henry Maylon Mobley and the late Flossie LaRue Conner Mobley. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Lamar Kirkland.

Surviving are, daughters and son in law, Janice Kirkland, Marlene and Shannon Collins; sons and daughters in law, Rodney and Scarlett Kirkland, Keith and Brandy Kirkland; sisters, Emmalene Murphy, and Brenda Hammond; grandchildren, Erika and John White, Melanie Kirkland, Trevor Hulsey, Tia Hulsey, Angela Damron, Victoria Oberheu, Nicholas Oberheu, Ashley Kirkland, Jonathan Collins, Hailey Collins, Rachel Kirkland, Hunter and Krystal Kirkland, Cody Kirkland, and Logan Kirkland; 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday October 9th at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Keith Kirkland officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Christian Church Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

