Obituary and funeral service: Jaiwattie Naidoo, 47, of Good Hope

Jaiwattie Naidoo, age 47 of Good Hope, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 8:00 AM on Monday, July 19, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Jaiwattie is survived by her husband, Ganesh Naidoo of Good Hope; children, Nicholas Naidoo and Allison Naidoo; parents, Deane & Lacnee Hardwar of Queens, NY; brothers, Rajin Hardwar of Social Circle, Ravie Hardwar of Queens, NY; sisters, Sandra Hardwar of Queens, NY, Chandra Hardwar of Dover, NJ, Indira Hardwar of Queens, NY; and Geeta Hardwar of Queens, NY. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

