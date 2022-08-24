Obituary and funeral service: James Yancey, 73, of Auburn, formerly of Walnut Grove

James Yancey, age 73 of Auburn, formerly of Walnut Grove, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Owen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 – 3 PM.

Mr. Yancey retired from General Motors and a member of UAW Local 10. He was also the owner/operator of Yancey Construction. James was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Lucille (Glaze) Yancey; brother, Paul Yancey; and sister, Willie Mae Holmes. He is survived by his children, Michael Lee and Lori Yancey of Covington, Wayne and Ginger Yancey of Loganville, Michelle and Rick Dupree of Bogart; brother, Jerry Yancey of Covington; sister, Roberta Lindsey of Walnut Grove; grandchildren, Taylor Haney, Blake Yancey, Austin Yancey, Corey Yancey, Hannah Yancey, Sophia Dupree, Hope Yancey, Lauren Yancey, Halaina Yancey; great grandchildren, Cydney Haney, Salem Yancey, Chloe Yancey, T.K. Haney; and fiancé, Sherry McGregor of Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to cover expenses. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposting courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.