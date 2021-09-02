Obituary and funeral service: Janet Byrd, 98, of Walnut Grove

Janet Byrd, age 98, of Walnut Grove, passed away on August 31, 2021. She was born in Shelbyville, IN on April 17, 1923 to the late Adele Horny Banschback and the late Albert Banschback. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Robert V. Byrd; and her sons, the late Robert “Tony” Byrd, and the late John “Andy” Byrd.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Mike Head of Loganville; grandchildren: Jeff Head, Jason and Chris Head, Michael and Rachael Byrd, Rob Byrd; great grandchildren: Alysha and Blake LaGrand, Avery Head, Rebecca Imler, Devin Imler, Alison Byrd, Logan Byrd; 2 great great grandchildren Kylie LaGrand and Drake LaGrand.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Westlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church at 965 Church Way. Loganville, GA 30052

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.