Obituary and funeral service: Janice Ellington Moon, 84, of Loganville

Janice Ellington Moon, age 84 of Loganville, formerly of Snellville, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Joe Moon and Greg Garmon will officiate. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Janice was a graduate of South Gwinnett High School Class of 1954, and a member of Sharon Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Moon; parents, Luke and Rubye Ellington; and sister, Gloria Ann Ellington. She is survived by her children, Bobby and Cathy Moon of Snellville, Beverly and Tracy Poole of Loganville; grandchildren, Amanda and Chris Cannon of Loganville, Charles Poole of Covington; great grandchild, Shelby Mae Thomaston of Loganville; brothers, Charles and Patricia Ellington of Monroe, Wayne Ellington of Gratis; sisters, Edna and Mitchell Morris of Snellville, Linda and Bill Puckett of Monroe; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends & family from 12:00 PM until 2:30 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Janice Ellington Moon please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.