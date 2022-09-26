Obituary and funeral service: Jean Ellis Wright, 92, of Monroe

Jean Ellis Wright, age 92 passed away on September 23, 2022. Mrs. Wright was born on May 17, 1930 to the late Edna Tillman Ellis and the late Greeley Ellis, Sr. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Henry Wright.

Surviving members of the family are, daughter and son-in-law, Phoebe and Randy Adcock; brother, Judge Greeley Ellis, Jr.; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Durden officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.