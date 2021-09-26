Obituary and funeral service: Jerry A. Doster, 78, of Monroe

Jerry A. Doster, age 78 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Rando Acres and Rev. Chris Gaddis will officiate. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jerry was a deacon at Center Hill Baptist Church. He was retired from Hercules, Inc. after 31 years of employment. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, J.A. “Boy” & Ruth Doster; wife, Linda Doster and sister, Sue Jackson. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Betsy & Mark Roberts of Monroe; son & daughter-in-law, Bruce & Cathy Doster of Monroe; grandchildren, Alex & Kellie Doster, Andy & Kallie Doster, Anna, Aaron, Allie, Aimes, Addison Doster and Skyler Cannon; great-grandchildren, Lane and Emry Doster; sisters, Ann Smith of Royston, Ellen Stephens of Lawrenceville, and Wendy Studdard of Monroe; lifelong best friends, Danny and Lynda Garrison of Savannah, several nieces and nephews.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Miller Manor, 2690 State Hwy 11, Monroe, Ga. 30656 or Abbey Hospice, P.O. Box 68, Social Circle, Ga. 30025. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM till 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga. 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.