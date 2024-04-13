Obituary and funeral service: Jimmy Lamar Turpin, 81, of Loganville

Jimmy Lamar Turpin, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Victory Baptist Church, 150 Clark McCullers Drive, Loganville. Pastor Derik Lawrence and Jesse Turpin will officiate. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.



Jimmy served his country honorably in the United States Army for 8 years, serving in Germany, Indo-China, and Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam he served in Military Advisory Command (MACV) as an intelligence specialist. He is the recipient of a Bronze Star, Air Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze stars, and many others.



After his military service, he began building his Gwinnett County business, Turpin’s Body Shop. It would be an establishment in the community for over 40 years. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Loganville, Sweetwater Masonic Lodge #421, and a Shriner.



He loved his family and filled years with memories of golfing, boating, fishing, horseback riding, and team roping. He was a producer for the USTRC Team Roping organization in the state of Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his son, Lamar Turpin; parents, Wess Rando Lamar Turpin and Sarah Lucille (Hulsey) Archer; and brother, Randall Turpin. Surviving are his wife, Rita (Dutton) Turpin of Loganville; children, John Turpin of Loganville, Tim and Breana Turpin of Covington, Jai Turpin of Covington, Jesse and Faith Turpin of Monroe; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Rasma Turpin of Lilburn; sister, Sybil Hamling of Gainesville; grandchildren, Gracie Turpin, Wyatt Turpin, Weslee Turpin, Garrett Turpin, Leeland Turpin and Ava Turpin; several nieces and nephews.



