Obituary and funeral service: Jimmy T. Guthrie, 90, of Loganville

Jimmy T. Guthrie, age 90, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

A graveside service honoring the life of Jimmy will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11:00AM at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Jordan and Dr. Chris Alexander officiating.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company”, 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.