Obituary and funeral service: John Hubert Ramsey, 76, of Loganville

John Hubert Ramsey, 76, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his home in Loganville, GA after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was married to Nina Hearn Ramsey, and they shared 31 years of marriage together.

Born in West Frankfort, IL, he was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Paul Ramsey, and Elma Ramsey. He proudly told everyone how wonderful his parents were, and how special it was to grow-up in a home filled with love. John graduated from Metropolis Community High School in Metropolis, IL in May of 1963. He attended college at Anderson College in Anderson IN and Paducah Community College in Paducah, Kentucky. He served in the US Navy Reserves. John worked as a manager with Oxford Slacks in Monroe. He was the owner of Ramsey Landscaping Company when he retired. He was an active member of The Orchard Church in Loganville, GA. He loved his family and grandchildren who affectionately called him Papa John. As the grandchildren got older, they were disappointed to discover he didn’t own the Papa John’s Pizza franchise.

He is survived by his spouse Nina Hearn Ramsey, Children: Jason and Kari Ramsey, Suwanee, GA, Angelyn Ramsey, Snellville, GA, Jeffrey Wood, Tucker, GA, Brady and Marti Wood, Lehi, UT, Lieutenant Commander Micah L Wood, USN and Laura Wood, Jacksonville, FL and Todd and Ashley Wood, Loganville, GA, and 10 much adored grandchildren. Brother and sisters: David and Cheryl Ramsey Lakeland, FL, Martha and Lee Pelhank Marion, IL, Naomi and Pat Richmond Lacon, IL, and Rebecca Ramsey of Marion, IL.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, February 5th at 1:00 p.m. at The Orchard Church, located at 1950 Hwy 81 S, Loganville, GA

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Orchard Church.

The Orchard Church

1950 Hwy 81, South

Loganville, GA 30052

Link to on-line Contributions:

https://orchard.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving

Reposted courtesy of Cremation Society of Georgia