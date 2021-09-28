Obituary and funeral service: Joseph Edward Colley, 80, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Joseph Edward Colley

Joseph Edward Colley, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on September 23, 2021. He was born in Madison on September 7, 1941 to the late Sanford Colley and the late Mary Estelle Young Colley. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Annie Mitchell Colley.

Surviving are sons and daughter in law, Joey and Debbie Colley; sister, Mary Ellen Colley Linkous; 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday September 28th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Raymond Hardy officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.