Obituary and funeral service: Judy Beaver, 79, of Loganville

Judy Beaver, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Still and parents, Guy and Estelle (Turner) Hayes. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Gene Beaver of Loganville, GA; son, Mike Beaver of Gillsville, GA; daughter, Teresa Beaver of Loganville, GA; brother, James and Charline Hayes of Santa Ana, CA; grandchildren, Lauren and Brandon Banks, Drew Buschman, Dustin Buschman, Gracie Still; and great granddaughter, Harper Banks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.