Obituary and funeral service: Judy Camp, 71, of Loganville

Judy Camp, age 71 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at First Baptist Loganville with Pastor Ronnie Kendall officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 10 – 11 AM at the church. Judy was born on September 29, 1949 in Lithonia, GA to the late Clarence and Elsie Morgan. She worked in education at Lucerne Baptist Church and Gwinnett County Schools. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas David Camp; daughters & sons-in-law, Melissa DeAnne White (Dean), Amanda Brooke Teeple (Jeff); 4 grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Morgan (Deloriouse), C.B. Morgan (Sherry). In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.