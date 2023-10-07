Obituary and funeral service: Judy ‘Honey’ Day Boozer, 73, of Monroe

Judy “Honey” Day Boozer, age 73 of Monroe, passed away on October 2, 2023. She was born in Atlanta, GA on August 27, 1950 to the late Howard Day and the late Rosa Allene Crane Day.

Judy was a loving and faithful wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked at several jobs over the years, but was mostly a homemaker, a Girl Scout Leader, and a sailorÃ¢ÂÂs wife going above and beyond to take care of her family and friends. Rest in peace, we miss you with all of our hearts, but we know that you are in a much better place with Jesus.

Surviving are, husband, Larry Boozer, Sr.; daughter, Tracey A. Davies; son, Larry Boozer, Jr.; sister and brother in law, Jennifer and David Lawson; brothers and sisters in law, Bill and Myume Ludgren, Jeff and Jennifer Day; grandchildren, Tabbetha A. Daniels, Tiffany M. Davies, Trisha R. Davies, Heather A. Boozer, Nicholas G. Boozer, and Carter L. Boozer; great grandchildren, Tairaney L. Daniels, Tenzely M. Daniels, and Harley E. Cardwell.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday October 8th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Alan Whitley and the Rev. Tommy Boozer, Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

