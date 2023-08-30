Obituary and funeral service: Junior ‘B.J. Blake, 81, of Loganville

Junior “B.J.” Blake, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Grey officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, Monroe, GA.

B.J. was the Owner & Operator of B.J.’s Septic Tank Inc for 47 years and attended Woodlake Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Granville and May Virginia (Sharp) Blake. Surviving is his loving wife of 47 years, Brenda Middlebrooks Blake of Loganville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Crystal and Larry K. Fuller of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Chloe, Zoe, and Alexander Fuller. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.