Obituary and funeral service: Kathleen N. Brewer, 98, of Loganville

Kathleen N. Brewer, age 98 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.

Mrs. Brewer retired from AT&T with 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Brewer, Jr. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Bill and Lori Brewer of Loganville; daughter, Sandra B. Davis of Tucker; sister, Mary Harlen of Tucker; grandchildren, Wayne and Bonnie Davis, Gayle and Matt Hatten, Ray Davis, Wesley Brewer, Darren and Haley Brewer; great grandchildren, Danielle and Devan Strickland, Alyssa Hatten, Zachary Davis, Faith Davis, Andrew Davis, Laney Brewer, Brooks Brewer; great great grandchildren, Mason Strickland and Madelyn Strickland.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.