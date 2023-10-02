Obituary and funeral service: Ken Owens, 76, of Monroe

Ken Owens, age 76, of Monroe passed away on September 30, 2023. He was born on September 8, 1947 to the late Flossie Mae Edmundson and the late Jefferson Owens. He was preceded in death by sister: the late Ellen Cook, the late Anne Watson; brother: Clarence ‘Boots’ Owens.

Surviving are wife: Brenda Owens; daughters and sons-in-law: Melissa Barber (Sam), Monica O. (Scott) Spratlin; sister: Judy Gurley; brother: Bobby Owens; grandchildren: Corbin Spratlin, Storm Barber, Halle Barber, Brennan Spratlin.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Steve Moon and Pastor Clint Sullens officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

