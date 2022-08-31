Obituary and funeral service: Lamar Ramey, 73, of Social Circle

Lamar Ramey, age 73 of Social Circle, passed away August 27, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1 PM in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Turk will officiate. Interment will follow at Ewing Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 1777 Ewing Chapel Road, Dacula, GA 30019.

Lamar was retired as a Residential Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents, C.D. and Myrtice Evelyn (Worley) Ramey and son, David Randall Ramey. Lamar is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Syble V. (Chriswell) Ramey of Social Circle; children, Annette and David Brock of Nicholson, Lajuana Scott of Jonesboro, William (Bo) Ramey and Ruth Ann Young of Loganville; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Ramey of Monroe, Jimmy Ramey of Covington, Jack Ramey of Jefferson, Donald Ramey of Statham; sister, Mary Edmondson of Covington.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 5 PM till 8 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lamar Ramey please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.