Obituary and funeral service: Larry Morris, 74,of Loganville

Larry Morris, age 74 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084.

Larry was preceded in death by parents, Hesler Lawrence and Mary Cleo (Ledbetter) Morris; and grandson, Reginald Eberhart, Jr. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Tim and Pamela Morris of Monroe; daughters, Rebecca Morris of Tucker, Karey Morris of Loganville, Amanda Morris of Loganville; grandchildren, Scott Morris, Calob and Taylor Morris, Nathan Morris, Haven Logan, Autumn Eberhart, Alize Eberhart, Jeremy Arthur, Alyssa Morris, Ava Eberhart, Richard Eberhart and Roderick Eberhart; great grandchild, Brentley Wood; sisters, Patricia Crawford and Mary Jones, both of Monroe; brother & sister-in-law, Harvey and Betty Jean Morris of Loganville; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to the American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

