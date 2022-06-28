Obituary and funeral service Lassie Eleanor Long Queen, 93, of Monroe

Lassie Eleanor Long Queen, age 93, passed away on June 26, 2022, in Monroe, Georgia.

Eleanor was born on May 31, 1929, in Between, Georgia, to Jefferson Davis Long and Lassie Belle McElroy Long. She attended Between Elementary School, Monroe Junior High, Monroe High School, Clark County Business School, and the New York School of Interior Design.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bennie Sheats Queen, her parents, four brothers, one sister, two nephews, one niece, and all her aunts, uncles, and first cousins. Eleanor loved her family, and she leaves behind loving nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was a member of Monroe First Baptist Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Daughters of the War of 1812, and the 17th Century Colonial Dames of America.

Eleanor loved Walton County and was an active participant in the life of the community. She organized the First Ladies of Walton Club to support the Arts. She was a Charter Board Member of the Walton County Historical Society, a member of the Monroe Art Guild and the Monday Bridge Club. She was also a Friend of the McDaniel-Tichenor House, the Monroe Museum, and the Monroe Library.

After studying the science and art of gardening, Eleanor was honored with the distinguished title Georgia Master Gardener. In 1976, she was instrumental in getting the Crepe Myrtle recognized as Walton County’s official tree. Later, as part of a Master Gardener project, she worked to get the Shasta Daisy designated as Walton’s official flower.

Eleanor’s life history is written and enclosed in a time capsule buried at the Walton County Historic Courthouse. It was Eleanor’s wish that her great-great-nieces and nephews be in attendance when this capsule is opened in 2076.

Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia, will hold a viewing and visitation with the family from 11 until 1 o’clock on June 29, 2022. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Meadows at 1 o’clock with the Reverend Todd Ware and the Reverend Randall Allgood officiating. Eleanor will be laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery in Between, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Hope Cemetery, in care of Lewis Cown, P.O. Box 763, Loganville, GA 30052, or to Monroe First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.