Obituary and funeral service: Laura Cervantes, 64, of Loganville

Laura Cervantes, age 64 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday July 3, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Joe Hughes will officiate.

Laura was born in Palatka, Florida on July 1, 1956 where she graduated Palatka Central High School. On July 2, 1976 she had her first child Gary Bennett. On August 16, 1986 she married Ray Cervantes and they had two children together, Amanda and Jessica Cervantes. They raised their children in Davie, Florida where Laura was a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed her days helping out in her children’s classrooms, spending time with her close friends and their families, and swimming in the community swimming pool. In 1998 Laura and her husband Ray moved their family to Georgia where she worked as a sales associate at Belk for 20 years. During her free time Laura enjoyed being at home where she would read books, watch her favorite shows, and take care of the flower beds outside. Laura also looked forward to her yearly trips to Florida to visit with family.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, John Dawson Drew; brother, Jim Drew. She is survived by her husband, Ray Cervantes of Loganville, children, Gary Bennett of FL, Amanda Cervantes of Loganville, Jessica Cervantes of Loganville; mother Lucile Drew of Ft. Pierce, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Jess and Kay Drew of Ft. Pierce, FL; sister and brother-in-law Pat and John McLean of Kissimmee, FL. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Laura Cervantes please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.