Obituary and Funeral Service: Laverne Nickelson Simmons, 86, of Monroe

Laverne Nickelson Simmons, age 86 of Monroe, passed away on April 29, 2023. She was born in Tombs County, GA on March 9, 1937 to the late LaRue Kirkland Nickelson and the late Noel Jennings Nickelson.

Surviving are, husband, Harry Simmons; daughter and son in law, Dominique and Mike Bennett; sons and daughter in law, Harry Simmons II, Royce Nelson and Tracy Simmons; grandchildren, Harry (Vee) Simmons III, Kyle (Antje) Simmons, Amanda Simmons, Ashley Hall, Peyton Bennett, Rex Bennett; and 8 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday May 7th at the First Baptist Church Monroe at 3:00 PM with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. There will be a visitation on Sunday May 7th at the First Baptist Church Monroe from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.