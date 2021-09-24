Obituary and funeral service: Letha Hall Fields, 76, of Loganville

Letha Hall Fields, age 76 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ozora Baptist Church Cemetery.

Letha worked for many years at Sparks Grocery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Fields. Surviving are her daughters, Shelia Blackwelder of Lexington, KY, Donna Fields of Winder; brother & sister-in-law, J.A. and Jean Hall, Jr. of Loganville; grandchildren, Thomas Chris Oliver, Darren Michael Oliver, Savannah Faye Blackwelder, Gracie Meharg; great grandchildren, Caleb Oliver, Rilya Fenwick and Kameron Oliver.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.