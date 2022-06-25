Obituary and funeral service: Lillie Mae Almand, 85, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Lillie Mae Almand

Lillie Mae Almand, age 85 of Social Circle, passed away on June 22, 2022. She was born of April 23, 1937, to the late Lawrence Young and to the late Mary Lizzie Mangram. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Rogers Eugene Almand.

Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Julia and David McMullen, Gail and Cleve Rowland; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Wanda Almand; grandchildren, Ronald Almand, Jr., Amber McKibben, Alex Almand, Keith McMullen, Samantha Chandler, Will Rowland, Austin Rowland; great grandchildren, Brooke McMullen, Gabe Mcmullen, waylon Chandler, Jolie Ham, Gunnar Rowland, Caroline McKibben, Charlotte Almand, Truett Almand, and Olive Almand; sister, Brenda Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home, with the Reverend Wayne Ghann officiating. Interment will follow at Hawkins Academy Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.