Obituary and funeral service: Lorrie M. Lambert, 59, of Monroe

Lorrie M. Lambert, age 59 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11 AM in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Tommy Fountain will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Montgomery. Lorrie is survived by her loving husband, Eric Lambert of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Will Townsend of Monroe; son, Jacob Lambert of Monroe; grandsons, Nathan and Mason Townsend; sister, Denise Hutchins of Watkinsville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 6 PM till 9 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.