Obituary and funeral service: Lyndel Kennerly, 84, of Loganville

Lyndel Kennerly, age 84 of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The viewing will be held at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, on Friday April 2nd between 12-1 pm with the graveside service at Haynes Creek Cemetery at 2 pm. The service will be led by Pastor Josh Ayers. Lyndel was the daughter of Robert L. Daniel and Runell C. Daniel and sister of Gary Daniel. She leaves behind her son, Mark Kennerly and his wife, Natasha Kennerly and three grandkids, Chelsea, Tegan and Andrew. Lyndel retired from AT&T after 32 years. Lyndel was also an avid gardener and loved her grandkids. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.