Obituary and funeral service: Marcia (Marcy) Fahy Pharris, 77, of Snellville

Marcia (Marcy) Fahy Pharris, age 77 of Snellville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Christopher Mark and Frances Lee Fahy. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Lee Fahy.

Marcy was born in Schenectady, NY. She attended University of Buffalo and graduated from Miami University of Ohio. Marcy was very involved in many activities for the City of Snellville. She was a member of the Planning and Zoning Board and the Board of Appeals and chairwoman for over 15 years. In addition, she was Co-Founder of the Farmer’s Market and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. Marcy coordinated/initiated activities with the police and was an active participant in the Academy classes. She handled all financial work for SCPAAA, the Farmer’s Market, Community Garden, holiday elf on the shelf, and STAT (Snellville Trade and Tourism Development) events. Marcy volunteered at all of the events held by the above groups. She was the first to arrive and among the last to leave, after everything was done. She attended all city council meetings except when ill. A number of years ago, the city council created a volunteer of the year award. Marcy was the first recipient, and the award was named after her.

In addition to being active in the City of Snellville, Marcy also contributed to Eastside Medical Center. She was a member of H2U and the H2U Advisory Council. She volunteered in the hospital Emergency Department. She served at the reception desk and coordinated the volunteers at Eastside South Campus (formerly Eastside Heritage).

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Snellville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, P.O. Box 1203, Snellville, GA, 30078.

