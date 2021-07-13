Obituary and funeral service: Margaret ‘Peggy’ Louise Roe, 80, of Monroe

Margaret (Peggy) Louise Roe went home peacefully on the morning of July 6th 2021. She is survived by her husband Larry Roe of 51 years. They resided at Oak of MillCreek Subdivision for 16 years in Monroe, GA.

Peggy was born August 16, 1940 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to the late Mr. and Mrs. Gerald and Louise Salvas. Peggy is survived by her seven children. Deborah Durgan; Donna Williams; Ralph Edward Walters; Jerry Michael Walters; Diana Tetrault; Dorie Walters; Larry James Roe, Jr. She is also survived by her 5 siblings, 17 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren plus many adopted families that called her Momma Peggy.

Peggy lived a full and blessed life always giving thanks to Jesus. She was a servant unto Jesus right to the end of her life. She never knew a stranger. One could always count on her for Prayer. Her favorite saying was “I love you but Jesus loves you more.” This world will not be the same without her.

A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, July 17th at Lighthouse World Outreach Center Church at 609 Gene Bell Road, Monroe, GA. Visitation will be from 1 to 2PM. Immediately following visitation, the Memorial Service will commence.

1 Corinthians 2:5 That your faith might not rest in the wisdom of men but in the power of God. Young-Levett Funeral Home, MONROE CHAPEL, 770-267-2642.

