Obituary and funeral service: Marianne Elder Patton, 91, of Monroe

Marianne Elder Patton, age 91, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 31 at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, Georgia. A former resident of Jesup, Marianne had recently been a resident at Park Place Nursing Facility in Monroe. Monroe was her hometown and she had returned there in 2021 to reside at Park Place with her sister Sarah Elder Hicks.

The child of Hugh Shannon Elder and Annie Tate Elder, Marianne was born on November 6, 1930. She graduated from Walton County High School and attended nursing school at Crawford W. Long Hospital in Atlanta. While there she met Navy dental student Charles E. “Jack” Patton of Tifton. The two were married in 1955 and stationed at Paris Island and Pearl Harbor, before moving to Jesup in 1959 where Dr. Patton set up his dental practice. Marianne assisted Patton in his new practice but then devoted most of her time to raising their four children.

Later, she went back to college to earn a BA in Psychology (1984) and MA in Education (1992) from Georgia Southern University. During this time and afterward Marianne worked for the Wayne County school system for 10 years in Special Education. She was energetic and outgoing, being active at First Methodist Church, the Garden Club, traveling often, and playing bridge, golf, and tennis. Marianne was also very witty and creative, painting many beautiful and insightful works of art, frequently sketching or doodling, and always making plays on words. She loved her Labrador retriever Macintosh. A friend of the family says she was an extraordinary lady, strong in her faith, loving and always with a smile and kind words.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Annie Elder, her former husband, C. E. Patton, three sisters Sarah Hicks, Lucille (T.E.) Scott, and Bettye (Harold) White, and brother Hugh Shannon Elder, Jr. Survivors include children Tracy Patton Elder, Jack (Janet) Patton, Steven (Amy) Patton, and Robert (Anne) Patton, grandchildren Ben (Rachel) Elder, Bryan (Meredith) Elder, Hope (Kyle) Pittman, Gage (Abby) Patton, Jordan (Liz) Patton, Justin (Brittany) Patton, Hannah Patton, Daniel Patton, David Patton, and Elizabeth Patton, and many nieces, nephews, and great-grand-children.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe. Graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Monroe on Saturday, September 3 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Jesup First Methodist Church.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.