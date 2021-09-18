Obituary and funeral service: Marsha Thomason Brooks, 72, of Monroe

Marsha Thomason Brooks, age 72 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Marsha was retired from Barrow County Board of Education where she worked in the school cafeteria. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloy Barner Thomason, mother & step father Nora Grace (Simpson) & R.B. “Buddy” Waddell, sisters; Jonnie Duncan and Sue Owens and grandson; Christopher Limbaugh. Marsha is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Kristie Brown of Monroe, Tammy & Jimmy Harvey of Commerce; son, Richard Smith of Commerce; brothers & sister-in-law, Jimmie & Angel Thomason, John & Sherry Thomason, Randall & Pam Waddell; sisters, Gloria Crist, Ann Dominguez, Jennean Thompson, grandchildren and several nieces and nephews;

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday, September, 22, 2021 from 1 PM until 2 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.