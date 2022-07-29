Obituary and funeral service: Martha Mae ‘Polly’ O’Kelley Epps, 91, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Polly Epps

Martha Mae “Polly” O’Kelley Epps went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on July 25, 2022. She was 91 years of age. Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Social Circle (The Lobby). The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Social Circle (The Tribble Chapel). Interment will be at the Social Circle City Cemetery.

Polly was born on October 6, 1930 in Rutledge, Georgia to Columbus P. O’Kelley and Ena Mae Harper O’Kelley. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Green Berry “G.B” Epps, her parents and her youngest sister, Patricia O’Kelley Stowe.

Polly loved her family dearly; son and daughter-in-law, David Henry Epps, Sr. and Sandra Epps; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Belena Epps Bolton and James David Bolton; grandchildren, James Brett Bolton and grand-daughter-in-law, Rani Bolton, Deborah Elizabeth Bolton, David Henry Epps, Jr., Eric Elliott Epps; great grandchildren, Lauren Epps, Claire Epps, Annabelle Bolton, Drew Bolton; sisters, Evelyn Shepherd, Pauline Sigman; brother, John O’Kelley; along with many nieces and nephews.

Polly attended school in Social Circle where she graduated in 1947 as class valedictorian. She also attended Bessie Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia.

After marriage, Polly began her banking career. She worked in Walton and surrounding counties beginning with the Farmer’s Bank in Monroe, and then moving to Wachovia Bank in Monroe and Social Circle and the Heritage Bank in Snellville. She completed her career as Vice-President with Bank of America in Snellville.

Polly was a strong woman of faith. She was a member of Social Circle First Baptist her whole life, serving in many areas. Her main love was music. She served as Music and Choir Director for children, youth and adult choirs for over 30 years. Her God given talents were evident to all as the junior choirs she directed received excellent/superior ratings at many music festivals throughout the state. She received numerous recognitions for her service from the Georgia and Southern Baptist Conventions. In her later years, she organized and started the Handbell Choir that serves the church to this day. She was a charter member of the Jubalheirs and a member of the Walton County Music Guild.

Polly loved her community and was active in many organizations including the Garden Club, local school Mentoring Program, and President of the P.T.A. She was an avid reader and supported her local library. Her other interests included creative embroidery, cooking and nurturing her many plants. She loved traveling and spending time with her family at the Georgia Florida coasts and the mountains.

She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to the Social Circle First Baptist Church music ministry.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.