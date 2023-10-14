Obituary and funeral service: Martha Oden, 86, of Loganville

Martha Oden, age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville.

Martha was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church and the owner of Tumlin Enterprises. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Oden, Sr.; father, George W. Tumlin; and mother, Monteen (McCurdy) Winkleman.

She is survived by her son, Robert W. Oden, Jr. of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Wayne Warbington of Loganville; grandchildren, Tiffany Sartain and her husband, Jason, of Buford, Morgan Matthews and her husband, Michael, of Jonesboro, and Curtis Oden of Monroe; great grandchildren, Madisyn Sartain, Conor Sartain, Michael Matthews, Malaya Matthews and Maverick Matthews; numerous family and friends.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Sunrise Baptist Church, 3000 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

