Obituary and funeral service: Mary Francis Darby, 92, of Monroe

Mary Francis Darby age 92 of Monroe, GA., passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.



The Funeral service to celebrate the life of Mary Francis Darby will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

