Obituary and funeral service: Mary Ruth Bugno Jensen, 84, of Loganville

Mary Ruth Bugno Jensen (February 12, 1937 – August 17, 2021)

Mary Ruth Bugno Jensen went home to the Lord on August 17, 2021. Mary was born February 12, 1937, in Canonsburg, PA to Louis Martin and Flossie Irene Bugno, both deceased. Her family moved to Delair, NJ when she was 5 years old. She attended Moorestown High School in NJ where she met Pete Jensen, her future husband. They married October 22, 1955, and started their family soon after in New Jersey. They moved their family to Chamblee, GA in 1966. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Jensen, sisters Elizabeth Hanna, Dorothy Conner, and Esther Puckett and brother Stanley Bugno. She was survived by her sister Theresa Kraus and brothers David (Carol) Bugno and Louis (Daniel Rawleigh) Bugno.

Pete and Mary have five children – Patty & Terry Booth of Colbert, Joe & Joanne Jensen of Sugar Hill, Cristine Jensen & Ronnie Sullens of Loganville, Katie Moore of Monroe, and Connie & Richard Rodgers of Loganville with twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

Mary worked as a secretary, waitress, office manager and was a Dekalb County school bus driver for 23 years. Mary had a wealth of friendships she cultivated through her lifetime. She still spoke to high school friends and coordinated class reunions. Many of her friendships were formed while her children were young and busy in extracurricular activities. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Concession manager for Murphy Candler Girls Softball.

After many years of living the weekends at Lake Lanier on the houseboat she and Pete owned, she kept in touch with her boating friends for years. Once the boat was sold, she and Pete reunited with Pete’s best man in Cedar Key, FL. They maintained a second home in Cedar Key for many years. When Pete and Mary moved to Loganville, Mary joined TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), and Mary was the treasurer for several years. She enjoyed all the TOPS events and friends she made at TOPS. She enjoyed traveling and cruising. Mary was the caregiver for Pete who suffered from dementia for nine years.



There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2:30 pm at Community of Grace Church, 1200 Athens Highway, Grayson, GA 30017. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mary’s name to the Loren Smith Center for Cancer Support at Piedmont Athens Regional who supported her through her cancer journeys.