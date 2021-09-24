Obituary and funeral service: Matthew Thomas Harris, ‘Matt,’ 33, of Walton County

Matthew Thomas Harris, age 33, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, after battling Covid pneumonia.

Matt was a lover of all things outdoors. From hunting and fishing, roping cattle, and tending to the many animals on their family farm. Matt was a hardworking man and always kept busy. He was a family man, there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them and he proved that time and time again.

He would help out anyone, in any way that he could. He was a gentle giant, always had a smile, and was loved by so many. Matt leaves behind his precious wife of 10 years, Julie, and their three beautiful children, MattiLayne (8), Montana (5), and McCrae (3), along with his loving parents, Tony and Jill Harris, sister & brother-in-law Kristy & Todd Phillips, brother and sister-in-law Justin & Amanda Harris, 5 nephews, 2 nieces, a great-niece on the way, as well as countless friends. He will be greatly missed by anyone that knew him.

A funeral service for Matt Harris will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Cortt Chavous officiating. Interment will follow to the old Sardis Cemetery in Covington, GA.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.