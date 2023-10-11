Obituary and funeral service: Melissa M. Fox, 53, of Loganville

Melissa M. Fox age 53, of Loganville, GA., passed away Sunday, October 8, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Wayne Fox; and grandparents, Jack and Ruth Denton. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Marker (Logan); grandson, Stetson Marker; and mother, Sandra Fox.



Melissa loved Panama City Beach and moved there to enjoy the local foods, sport her flashy cars, especially Corvettes. She enjoyed Holidays and decorating, but she loved nothing more than shopping and she could shop until she dropped. She enjoyed shopping for herself but most importantly shopping for others as she loved giving more than receiving. She was an artist and loved to refurbish antiques and furniture.



She was the first grandchild for her grand mommy and grandaddy and they totally spoiled her and she returned the love and spoiled them later in life. She was definitely an animal lover in every way, she loved and had donkeys, horses, skunks, rabbits, goats, a wallaby (better known as a Kangaroo), cockatoos, sugar gliders, poodles and then more poodles and chihuahuas.



She was a very brave having diabetes since the age of 2 ½ and wanting a child of her own. She was so proud of Jessica that she had professional pictures of her done every month until her first birthday and every year after that. On September 11, 2022 she joined the “Mimi club” when Jessica and Logan had her first grandson, Stetson.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Melissa M. Fox will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until the time of the service 1:00 PM at the funeral home. If you prefer to make a memorial donation, please consider a donation to either the American Diabetes Foundation, www.diabetes.org, or the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org/give in memory of Melissa M. Fox.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements

