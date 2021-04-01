Obituary and funeral service: Melissa Roopnarine, 22, of Loganville

Melissa Roopnarine, age 22, of Loganville, GA passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

A funeral service honoring the life of Melissa will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with cremation to follow. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 2nd from 11:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm.

