Obituary and funeral service: Melvin Phillips, 67, of Monroe

Melvin Phillips, age 67 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Strunk Cemetery in Huntsville, TN.

Melvin was a member of Charismatic Christian Church Center in Monroe and enjoyed church and fishing (especially eating them). He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wanda Phillips of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Latisha and Luke Gordon of Covington; son & daughter-in-law, Erik and Katrina Phillips of Winder; grandchildren, Devin, Chase, Madison, Destiny, Ethan, Danica, and Allysa; siblings, Donald Phillips of OH, Arnold and Diane Phillips of Crandall, Gordon Phillips of Grayson, Vaughn Phillips of Macon, Tim and Judy Phillips of Loganville; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 3:45 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Melvin Phillips please visit our Sympathy Store

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.